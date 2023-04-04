Trump’s Lawyers Shut Down Reporter Barking Questions About His Social Media Posts

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers shut down a reporter barking questions as to whether his social media posts were threatening.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges Tuesday after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him March 30. The grand jury accused Trump of falsifying business records in the first degree, according to the unsealed indictment.

Trump shared a now-deleted post on Truth Social on March 23 that showed himself holding a baseball bat while positioned next to a photo of Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg with his hands raised, Fox News reported March 26. Trump has since been accused of inciting violence, with the judge overseeing Trump’s case warning the former president to refrain from making social media posts that could stir up unrest, according to reporter Susan Li.

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge warns #Trump to refrain from social media posts that could foment unrest, after messages critical of prosecutor — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) April 4, 2023

A reporter asked Trump’s lawyers about the judge’s alleged warning outside the courthouse Tuesday, prompting both Todd Blanche and Joe Tacopina to shut the question down. The reporter argued Trump posted a picture of himself “swinging a baseball bat at the head of the Manhattan DA.” (RELATED: Trump Lawyer Says Trump ‘Frustrated’ And ‘Upset’ Following Arraignment)

“I don’t know where you got that,” Tacopina said before the reporter said it was posted on Truth Social.

“First of all, that picture was not him swinging a baseball bat. I mean if you want to distort the facts, go right ahead, I won’t address that,” Tacopina fired back.

“It’s not distorting the facts,” the reporter pushed.

“Yes it is. He wasn’t swinging a baseball bat at anyone’s head. That was a picture of him showing off an American-made bat. Someone else put a picture of the district attorney next to him and in an article posted that.”

Tacopina then said he would talk about the “insufficiency of this case” before he took any other questions.