Police Catch Naked Man After He Allegedly Steals School Bus, Places Dead Deer Inside To Take Home

Pennsylvania police arrested a naked man Tuesday after he allegedly stole a school bus and placed a dead deer inside to take home for fertilizer, a department press release states.

Police arrested Tony Saunders, 25, after a short chase, according to a press release from the Carroll Township Police Department. Saunders allegedly drove the school bus erratically before police were able to stop him.

“Officers on patrol observed a school bus driving through the parking lot of Giant Foods and Rite Aid,” according to the press release. “As the bus was driving, Officers observed that the lights on the bus were turning on and off intermittently.”

Police stopped the bus to conduct a traffic stop and Saunders allegedly pulled away immediately. He drove over a berm that nearly flipped the bus, according to the press release. After entering a neighborhood, Saunders allegedly left the bus and fled on foot. (RELATED: School Bus Driver Charged With DUI While Taking Kids Home)

Saunders shed all his clothing while fleeing law enforcement, police said.

“The male stripped his clothing as he fled from Police and after being apprehended in the nude, admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW vehicle,” the press release continued.

Saunders also allegedly told police he had placed a dead deer in the bus to use it as fertilizer for his garden.

Police charged Saunders with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest or other law enforcement and reckless driving, according to the press release.