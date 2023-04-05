Ja Morant Swats Drew Eubanks’ Layup Attempt Into The Stands

Say what you want about Ja Morant, but he is an electrifying basketball player to watch play.

The controversial Memphis Grizzlies guard ferociously swatted Drew Eubanks’ shot attempt into the stands on Tuesday during Memphis’ 10-point victory at the FedEx Forum.

Morant is seen floating through the air before spiking the ball down like a volleyball.

Ja Morant LEVITATING for this block 😱 pic.twitter.com/YiFMRRT0Cf — Grizzlies Nation (@GrizNationCP) April 5, 2023

Morant finished the game with 23 points, nine assists and six rebounds, according to ESPN. Memphis’ win improved their record on their home floor to 35-6 and it marked their 50th victory of the season.

Morant is just recently being inserted back into Memphis’ lineup. The 23-year-old was suspended from playing basketball back in March for brandishing a handgun on Instagram live at a nightclub. Morant’s suspension resulted in him missing nearly three weeks of game action.

He may not be the best role model in the universe but he’s certainly one of the best basketball players. I’m not sure how many fans outside of Memphis will be rooting for the Grizzlies come the postseason, but with Morant leading the way, the Grizz will be tough to defeat. (RELATED: UConn Huskies Solidify Status As Blue Blood With National Championship Victory)

Morant’s freakish athleticism, three-point shooting, and commitment to playing defense sets him apart from his peers. As he’s their best player, Memphis will go as far as Morant takes them come playoff time. If Morant can play the way that he did on Tuesday and his teammates can defend and knock down their open shots, I’m not sure there’s a team in the Western Conference that can hang with Memphis in a seven-game series.

Since there’s no clear cut favorite to win the Western Conference this season, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Grizzlies made it to their first NBA Finals with Morant playing this way. Nevertheless, what an incredible block by Ja. It was one of the best defensive plays I’ve seen all season.