REPORT: San Francisco 49ers Could Swoop In And Steal Aaron Rodgers Away From New York Jets

Oh, man … I would love to see this happen to the New York Jets fan base.

When it comes to the National Football League, most fans have their eyes on the possibility of a trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, since Rodgers made it publicly known that he wanted to play for the Jets, not a lot has happened besides just talk.

With this being the case, a lot of people are questioning whether New York will be able to land Rodgers or not. In fact, things have gotten so bad for the Jets that another franchise — the San Francisco 49ers — could swoop in and steal him away, according to Craig Carton of FS1.

“The conversation has been multiple third round picks in this draft and a first round draft pick in next year’s draft,” Carton said during the “The Carton Show” on Tuesday.

The 49ers are ready to pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers deal with the Jets falls through says @craigcartonlive 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4a9EEZsVS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 4, 2023

You talk about the smile across my face right now as a Miami Dolphins fan.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I like the Jets brand itself and I think it would be pretty cool to see Aaron Rodgers in New York City, but I would love to see all of the Jets fans fall flat on their faces after screaming “SUPER BOWL” at the top of their lungs for the past month. (RELATED: Sandy Alcántara’s Incredible Performance Leads To Super-Quick Game That Was Just Minutes From All-Time MLB Record)

Talk about a beautiful end to this story.