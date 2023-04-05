Trump Calls For Congressional Republicans To Defund DOJ, FBI

Former President Donald Trump called for Congressional Republicans to defund the FBI and DOJ in the wake of his arraignment in Manhattan.

“Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ and FBI until they come with their senses. The Democrats have totally weaponized law enforcement in our country and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already under siege elections,” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Manhattan DA Bragg Says Letting Trump Off Would ‘Normalize’ Crime Despite Reducing Most Felonies)

“Almost every legal and political analyst has said that the unfair and morally disgusting Indictment filed against me yesterday has NO MERIT, and is not even a case. There was no crime and, anyway, the Statute of Limitations has been violated by many years,” Trump said in a separate Wednesday morning Truth Social post.

Trump was arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He was indicted for charges related to an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment he directed attorney Michael Cohen to send to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

He flew back to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and delivered a primetime speech about his legal troubles after the arraignment. Trump is under investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly mishandling classified documents and allegedly playing a role in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot. He is simultaneously being investigated by a special grand jury in Georgia about his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.