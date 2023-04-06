Alan Dershowitz Says Trump Will ‘Probably’ Get Convicted By New York Jury

Prominent attorney and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said former President Donald Trump will “probably” be convicted of the 34 criminal charges he faces in New York City.

Dershowitz made the prediction during a Wednesday interview on “The Charlie Kirk Show” hosted by conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It’s the weakest criminal case I’ve seen in 60 years of practicing and teaching criminal law,” he began. (RELATED: Dershowitz Calls Trump Indictment ‘Weakest Case,’ Says Trump ‘Absolutely’ Won’t Get Fair Trial)

NEW: Alan Dershowitz tells me he believes Trump will be convicted—but verdict will be overturned on appealhttps://t.co/8zLbd1uUuZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 5, 2023

“I don’t think I could get this case dismissed so easily,” he said six minutes into the interview. “I don’t think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world — Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall — a New York City judge would dismiss this case because that New York City judge’s life would be over,” he continued.

“Everybody would point to him the way they pointed to me when I defended Trump: ‘Oh my God, there’s the man who helped Trump get free.’ So I don’t think it’s going to be easy, I think he probably will be convicted by a New York, Manhattan jury who voted for Bragg and voted for ‘get Trump.'”

Dershowitz went on to predict that the case “will be reversed on appeal, it will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court. But Bragg is going to be popular, and he’ll probably win this case — unless there is a change of venue.”

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury March 30 on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels through attorney Michael Cohen.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday when he was arraigned in Manhattan. A few hours later, Trump delivered a primetime speech from Mar-a-Lago and said he “never thought anything like this could happen in America.”