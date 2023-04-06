Davy Klaassen’s Head Busted Open By Thrown Lighter From Fan (And This Was After The Explosions In The Stadium)

Wow … who knew a lighter could cause so much damage like this?

The Wednesday night Dutch derby between Ajax and Feyenoord was halted after the Ajax’s Davy Klaassen was busted open after a flying object from the stands hit him in the back of the head.

The soccer match — which was the KNVB Cup semi-final between the Dutch rivals — actually suffered another shortage prior to the Klaassen incident as well. De Klassieker was forced to halt for five minutes due to a massive amount of fireworks that were set off by Feyenoord fans, which filled the stadium with smoke.

THE ATMOSPHERE AT FEYENOORD AHEAD OF A 🇳🇱 CUP GAME WITH AJAX. Game had to be suspended less than one minute in because of smoke from supporters. Play has since resumed. 🔥😮 pic.twitter.com/VZHalX5VJq — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 5, 2023

Fast forward to the 51st minute of the game, and that’s when Klasssen got hit with a lighter from a fan. The incident came after Klaassen scored a goal to put Ajax back in the lead.

Schandalig: de wedstrijd tussen Feyenoord en Ajax is gestaakt nadat Davy Klaassen is geraakt door een aansteker uit het publiek. pic.twitter.com/4Lp4hSlJQ3 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 5, 2023

Just another day in the insane world of soccer.

Ever since I got into soccer, I’ve always wondered if these European players ever get nervous while on the pitch because of how crazy fans can get over there. I know I would. (RELATED: WWE Sees Huge Jump In Ratings For Iconic WrestleMania Pay-Per-View)

People get intense over there about that sport — and not always in the good way.