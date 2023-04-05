Editorial

Al-Hilal Offers Lionel Messi Over $400 Million Per Year That Could Potentially Set Up Glorious Rivalry With Ronaldo

Lionel Messi of Argentina waves to fans prior to an international friendly match between Argentina and Curaçao at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on March 28, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
No! Lionel Messi is supposed to come to Inter Miami!

Lionel Messi, who is considered one of soccer’s greatest, received an absolute monster of an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal worth over €400 million ($438 million) per year, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano and the Saudi Gazette.

Romano took to Twitter Tuesday to report the news, stating that Al-Hilal have already sent the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion an official proposal. Just hours prior, the Saudi Gazette reported the offer, citing “well-informed sources.”

This also comes after a report from Mundo Deportivo as well, who shed light on the news that Al-Hilal were planning on a $350 million package in January to throw at Messi.

Messi, who is a seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, is currently signed to Paris Saint-German, but becomes an official free agent when the PSG two-year deal expires June 30.

If Messi ends up leaving Paris Saint-German, you can’t blame him considering this is the treatment that he’s getting from the fans:

Seriously, how do you boo Messi? Are they still mad about the World Cup or something (he beat France)?

I don’t blame Messi, no matter how much swagger I think the Paris Saint-Germain brand has. My only complaint comes in the form of Barcelona … They had to make an offer now when Inter Miami is close to completing a deal to bring him to South Beach?

Yeah, they just had to. And that is extraordinarily frustrating as someone who desperately wants Messi in Miami. (RELATED: Nashville Predators’ Forward Matt Duchene’s Finger Gets Sliced Off In Middle Of Game Against Toronto Maple Leafs)

I love how the Saudis are going all out though, spending insane amounts of money to try and get the Kingdom’s edition of a Messi vs. Ronaldo rivalry going. And I’d love to see it too, to be honest.

But let’s keep it even more real … if you’re Messi, you’re not going to Saudi Arabia. Not with his options.