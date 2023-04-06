REPORT: Jeff Bezos Could Make Last-Minute Bid For Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos or Magic Johnson? Who’s it gonna be?

The current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, has a couple of offers already on the table to sell the team, with Magic Johnson & Co. the favorites to purchase the franchise.

Despite business being done, however, this isn’t stopping Jeff Bezos, as the billionaire could make a last-minute bid for the Commanders. And Snyder — in a reversal — is now open to the idea of selling the team to Bezos, according to Charles Gasparino.

Snyder reportedly came to understand that Bezos doesn’t publish what’s in The Washington Post, which is where the original beef between the two stemmed from, Gasparino reported. Snyder now gets that Bezos simply just owns the newspaper.

You know, the more I think about this report, the more I think it’s a work from Jeff Bezos.

See, we already know that he wants to own the Seattle Seahawks rather than the Washington Commanders, but with the Seahawks not available for sale (yet), this could be Bezos simply putting his name out there in the NFL news cycle to gear up for a purchase of Seattle. Remember, that’s just about where he founded Amazon, so it makes perfect sense. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Superstar Tyreek Hill Shockingly Announces Future Retirement)

I don’t think Bezos actually wants to own the Commanders, just looking forward to the future.

Magic Johnson & Co. will be your owner as far as I’m concerned.