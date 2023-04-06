Miami Dolphins Superstar Tyreek Hill Shockingly Announces Future Retirement

Tyreek Hill has officially announced his retirement (well, sort of).

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill — who is fresh off the best season of his career — might only be 29 years old, but he’s already out here thinking about retirement. And like old Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, it could come while he’s young.

In a recent appearance on the Totally Offensive podcast, Hill was asked about how much longer he will play in the NFL, and his answer was absolutely shocking. Just finishing up his seventh year, Hill wants to reach 10 and then retire, which means that he would call it a career in three more seasons.

“I’m going for 10,” said Hill. “I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m going to call it quits.”

If Hill does pull the trigger on this plan, he would retire after the 2025 season.

Tyreek Hill says he will retire after the 2025 Season 😳 “I’m going to finish out this contract with the #Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits.” (🎥 @SportsRadio810) pic.twitter.com/GhoXokU1Fk — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2023

Some of you may want to know what I’m thinking as a Miami Dolphins fan, and you might be surprised to know that I’m not gutted at all about this news.

I thought about it, and this is how I view it: Tyreek Hill is 29 years old, so if he does decide to retire in three more years, he’ll be 32 and starting to get aged. On top of that, my Phins are already a Super Bowl team that is completely loaded with talent, so we have three solid chances to get a ring with Tyreek. And with how much pain I’ve suffered as a Miami fan, all I need is one. (RELATED: An AI Program Turned All 32 NFL Mascots Into Super Villains, And They’re Absolutely Amazing)

Just one, Tyreek. Just one. And then you can do whatever you want as far as I’m concerned.