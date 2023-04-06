EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer Announces Departure From Newsmax

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is leaving his Newsmax show “Spicer & Co.” to pursue a new project, the Daily Caller has learned.

“After three plus amazing years of Spicer & Co., I’m leaving Newsmax to embark on a new project. I’m really excited about what’s to come and I think you will be too,” Spicer said in a video. (RELATED: ‘Unprecedented’: Sean Spicer Says Psaki’s Negotiations With MSNBC From The Podium Are ‘Unethical And Wrong’)

“Over the past three years Spicer & Co. has grown tremendously. It’s been viewed by millions and in multiple instances, had a direct impact on national political and cultural conversations. It’s been my honor to be part of the Newsmax team and I’m grateful for my time there. I especially want to thank the network, my co-host Lyndsay, and all of our viewers — that’s you — for your support over the years.”

Spicer’s new operation will give viewers “a front row seat to what’s happening” and will cover “the most important stories and guests.” He promised to “expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing.” He plans to bring his stories directly to viewers in a “brand new way” and his upcoming announcements will be posted on his YouTube channel.

His co-host, Lyndsay Keith, announced her departure from Newsmax on March 21 after three years with the network.

Prior to his Newsmax program, Spicer rose to prominence as the Trump administration’s first White House press secretary.

“In preparation for new programming, we decided to not continue Spicer & Co. with hosts Lyndsay Keith and Sean Spicer. The network wishes them both well in their new endeavors,” a Newsmax spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

Newsmax agreed to a new contract with DirecTV in March after the TV provider dropped the network when negotiations fell through over a fee dispute. DirecTV’s decision to drop Newsmax led to accusations of political censorship and an inquiry from Republican senators.