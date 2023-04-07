Neighbor Files $600,000 Lawsuit Against William H. Macy After Landscapers Allegedly ‘Destroyed’ His Trees

Famous actor William H. Macy is the defendant in a $600,000 filed by his neighbor, Pierce Brown, who accuses the Oscar nominee of “knowingly and intentionally” directing landscapers to cut down trees located on Brown’s property in Dec. 2021.

The documents filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County indicate that Brown also accused Macy of damaging his property in the process of removing the trees, People reported. “Macy’s workers then destroyed and removed or seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation from the Brown Property,” the lawsuit reads, according to People.

William H. Macy is being taken to court by his neighbor … who claims the actor cut down some of his own trees and caused damage to his property in the process. https://t.co/k0lYqkwC2w — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2023

“The pine trees and other vegetation were located well inside of the Brown Property line,” the suit continued, per People. “In accessing the Brown Property, Macy’s workers damaged the gate that connected the two properties.”

Brown was reportedly on vacation at the time the workers were removing trees from his property. He accused the landscapers of causing “damage to and destabilization of the hillside itself” and claimed that the “Shameless” star “came to his home to discuss the condition of the property a month later.

“Macy acknowledged the entry of his workmen onto the Brown Property, their lack of permission to do so, and their destruction and removal of, and damage to, the Brown’s trees and vegetation,” Brown’s attorney Benjamin L. Caplan alleged, according to People.(RELATED: Mötley Crüe Co-Founder Mick Mars Sues His Own Band)

Brown’s lawsuit cites “loss of property value, loss of use and enjoyment of his property, a loss of privacy, an increase in noise, as well as emotional distress, irritation, annoyance, and discomfort,” according to People.