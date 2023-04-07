S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead At 46, Band Says

Paul Cattermole, singer in the famous turn-of-the-century pop group S Club 7, has died at age 46, according to a statement from the band.

The musician’s cause of death is not yet known. He was found deceased in his Dorset, England, home, Page Six reported, citing a statement from Cattermole’s family. The band released an Instagram statement confirming his death April 7.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the group wrote. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Club 7 (@sclub7)

The band shared an emotional tribute to Cattermole and delivered a message on behalf of his grieving family.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

The tragic news of Cattermole’s death comes on the heels of the British band’s announcement they would be reuniting for a tour to commemorate their 25th anniversary of coming together.

There were 11 tour dates scheduled throughout Europe, and it remains unknown if the band will proceed with the tour without Cattermole, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Mötley Crüe Co-Founder Mick Mars Sues His Own Band)

Cattermole was photographed happily dancing in the woods one day prior to his death, according to the outlet. He had seemingly been celebrating his reconciled relationship with old love and fellow bandmate, Hannah Spearritt, Page Six continued.