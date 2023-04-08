Actor James Marsden Details ‘Bizarre’ Interaction He Had With Lawyers

The actor who plays a jurist on the Amazon Freevee series, “Jury Duty,” reflected on his real-life experience in the jury box as reported Saturday by PEOPLE.

James Marsden, the 49-year-old actor best known for his part in “The Notebook,” “Enchanted,” “Hairspray,” and “X-Men,” shared his experience in a Los Angeles courtroom when he found himself inside the box

“I just served once before, and it was a bizarre experience because it was here in L.A., and I walked into the courtroom, and there was a wall of headshots of actors who have served jury duty before — in a government building!” said Marsden. (RELATED: James Marsden Says Fans Of “The Notebook” Still Come Up To Him And Say They’re ‘Team Lon’)

“I was thinking in my mind, ‘Well, if anybody recognizes me, then maybe I would be a distraction, I don’t know. I wasn’t really trying to get off jury duty,” he said during his PEOPLE in 10 interview.

Marsden’s fears became a reality when midway through the trial, one of the attorneys took some time to praise the actor’s work. “One of the lawyers’ opening arguments – in the middle of an opening argument, he turned to me and he goes, ‘And I’ve loved everything you’ve done,'” Marsden said. He added the trial was for “an eviction case or something.”