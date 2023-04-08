US

Woman Allegedly Burns LAPD Station With Flaming Shopping Cart

A woman was arrested after she allegedly torched a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) station with a flaming shopping cart Thursday night, KABC reported Saturday.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Mishauna Eaton, allegedly maneuvered the burning shopping cart into a station close to Exposition Park, according to KABC.

A fire initiated by the flaming shopping cart soon engulfed the entire lobby of the station and ultimately caused an extensive amount of interior damage. Nobody was injured amid the blaze, the outlet reported.

The LAPD in a Friday tweet announced Eaton’s arrest and said she was being held on a bond of $250,000 over the alleged arson incident. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Steals Police SUV After Crash, Leads Deputies On 100 MPH Chase)

Capt. Rodolfo Lopez of the LAPD said police “were able to identify her at the front of the station, we were able to observe her actions” which he described as allegedly “consistent with lighting something on fire and her fleeing the location,” according to KABC.

Lopez continued, saying he saw the incident at the police station as “more severe because it was inhabited with people. That takes it to the next level,” the outlet reported.

The front lobby of the station has remained closed as an investigation into the fire is still ongoing. The suspect is believed to be homeless, KABC reported.

 