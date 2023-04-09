Odell Beckham Jr. Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore Ravens

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion reportedly agreed to a deal worth up to $18 million Sunday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️ We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

The last time Beckham played in an NFL game, he tore his ACL in his left knee in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Before he blew out his knee, Beckham scored a 17-yard touchdown on a wheel route over a Cincinnati Bengals defender.

He then broke free on a 3rd down & 11 in the second quarter for a 35-yard pickup before his injury transpired. If OBJ had never gotten hurt he may have been crowned as that Super Bowl’s MVP.

In my opinion, I feel like the primary reason OBJ agreed to this deal is how much money they’re giving him. Earlier in the offseason, former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson asked Baltimore’s front office to trade him due to his unsettled contract situation. I find it hard to believe OBJ agreed to play in — of all places — Baltimore, Maryland without knowing who his QB will be if money wasn’t a huge factor in his decision-making. (RELATED: Super Bowl Champion Tristan Wirfs Looks Like A High-Flying WWE Superstar After Nailing The Perfect Backflip)

If Jackson does return to Baltimore, I feel confident he and OBJ will get on the same page and inflict damage on opposing defenses throughout the league, barring any injuries.

Nonetheless, this is a big pickup on behalf of the Ravens. They’re getting one of the best wide receivers in football from the past decade who has mastered the one-handed catch — without knowing whether or not their star QB will be back. Time will tell what will happen with Jackson’s contract dilemma but, either way, Ravens fans must be ecstatic to know they’ve landed Beckham.

With all that said, I believe the money lured Beckham to Baltimore.