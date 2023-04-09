Love Story No More: Taylor Swift Ends Latest Relationship

Music superstar Taylor Swift and her long-term boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, have reportedly ended their six-year relationship, per Entertainment Tonight.

Swift, who is currently on her “The Eras” Tour, began dating Alwyn in 2016, Entertainment Tonight (ET) reported. In October 2022, Swift confirmed her hit single “Lavender Haze” was inspired by the love she shared with Alwyn.

“I happened on the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching “Mad Men,” and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” she told ET at the time. “If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful,” she continued.

Swift went on to say she and Alwyn strove to stay within that “lavender haze” because, as public figures in the age of social media, their lives were always subjected to opinions, rumors and comments from others. “… if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it,” she told ET.

“My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” she continued. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

ET has learned Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up. 💔https://t.co/jSVnrZvKA6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 8, 2023



Her comments followed those shared by Alwyn in 2018 when he told British Vogue he was very aware fans were interested in their personal lives, but their relationship was something they both strove to keep private.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told the outlet. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

Swift has famously been in numerous high-profile relationships since 2008, when she started dating Joe Jonas. Since then, the singer has been linked to actors Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston and Jake Gyllenhaal as well as fellow musicians John Mayer, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Responds To ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke In Netflix Show ‘Ginny And Georgia’)

The break-up with Alwyn, according to ET, was “amicable” with sources stating the relationship had simply “just run its course.”