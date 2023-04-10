Get Ready To Cringe: Nobody Hilariously Cares When Patrick Reed Hits A Long Birdie Putt At The Masters

Nobody cares, Pat.

Patrons pay a ton of money to get into The Masters, so when it’s time for the tournament, they have their eyes all over the action waiting for big moments. And when those big moments happen, the patrons cheer — and loudly.

That’s unless you’re Patrick Reed, then nobody cares.

Reed put up a tee shot into the par-3 12th hole, eventually going in the back-left fringe. When the ball settled, Reed was more than 40 feet away from the hole. He then attempted a putt, and nailed it perfectly into the bottom of the cup. If anybody else, it would have received a monster applause, but with Patrick Reed?

It was utterly embarrassing.

If Patrick Reed makes a long birdie putt but no one cheers, did it actually happen? pic.twitter.com/Gjnb80oJpw — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) April 9, 2023

One thing I was not aware of: Apparently, Patrick Reed‘s entire family hates him, which explains so much about what went down in this scene. And you know fans have a distaste for him as well because of the cheating allegations.

All of this makes complete sense.

At first, I kind of felt bad for him (knowing about the cheating allegations, but not aware of the family bit), but then when I found out that his entire family hates him (and was reminded how arrogant he can be), I changed my whole mindset from there. This clip is 100% hilarious now. (RELATED: Jon Rahm Predicted His Masters Championship A Decade In Advance)

I’m sorry, Patrick. I don’t mean to kick you while you’re down, but you have to admit … this is pretty funny.