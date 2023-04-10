Pete Davidson’s Alleged Stalker Sent To Psych Facility

Pete Davidson’s alleged stalker, Michelle Mootreddy, has been ordered into the custody of a psychiatric facility and deemed unfit to stand trial in her own defense.

Mootreddy allegedly snuck into Pete Davidson’s Staten Island home in 2021 by gaining entry through an open side door, and claimed to be his wife. “Ms. [Michelle] Mootreddy is unfit to stand trial,” the Staten Island District Attorney said to TMZ. “She has been placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility where she will receive treatment and regular evaluations to determine whether or not she is able to return and participate in her defense,” they said.

She was arrested and charged with burglary in the second and third degree, which are both felony charges, according to TMZ. Mootreddy was also charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of stalking and criminal trespass and harassment.

She will not stand trial until she is deemed to be mentally healthy enough to speak in her own defense, according to TMZ.

Davidson was not home at the time that Mootreddy entered his home, but one of his relatives was in the residence and promptly phoned police for assistance. (RELATED: Ron Jeremy Committed To State-Run Mental Hospital)

Mootreddy also reportedly released a fake press release days before she attended Davidson’s home uninvited, claiming that she and the “Saturday Night Live” alum had gotten married, according to TMZ.