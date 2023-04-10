Private School Offers Over 90 Student Clubs, Including ‘Trans,’ ‘Queer People Of Color’ Affinity Groups

A private school in Massachusetts offers more than 90 clubs for its students, including a “trans” and “queer people of color” affinity group, according to the school website.

Concord Academy high school students are encouraged to join more than 90 clubs, or create their own, in an effort to pursue their “passion and interest,” according to the school website. The academy offers its students a Trans Affinity Group (TAG), “for students identifying as transgender or nonbinary,” a “Queer People of Color” club and a “Q^2″ (Queer and Questioning) group. (RELATED: School Revises Race-Based Play Auditions After Civil Rights Complaint)

“This is another example of the troubling and increasingly pervasive trend of fixating on students’ race and gender and separating students into groups based on these identities,” Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, a parental rights in education group, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The academy offers an “Umoja” affinity group specifically for “students identifying as Black or African American” and a “Men of Color Association,” the website showed. Students can also join the “East Asian Student Association,” “South Asian Student Association” or “Southeast Asian Students” affinity group.

Other clubs include the “Femme Weightlifting Club,” the “GRiT” group for “gender representation in tech,” the “Intersectional Feminist Organization” and the “UFT” club for “people with underrepresented family trees,” the school website stated. The school also offered a Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA), a student-led LGBTQ group for K-12 education, that promotes anti-capitalism and the elimination of systems of oppression.

Students can join the “social justice club,” the “Socialist Union at Concord Academy” and a “self-care” club, the website stated.

Parents Defending Education has filed civil rights complaints to the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights (OCR) against schools across the country for allegedly hosting race-based affinity groups. From October 2021 to September 2022, the OCR has documented a record high number of discrimination complaints across the nation’s schools with nearly 19,000 filed, according to The New York Times.

Concord Academy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

