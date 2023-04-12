Second Expelled Dem State Rep Reinstated By County Commission

The Shelby County Commission – based in Memphis, Tennessee – unanimously voted to reinstate their Democratic state representative after he was removed from the House last Thursday, becoming the second expelled member to return to the Legislature.

The GOP-held Tennessee House voted 69-26 to boot Rep. Justin Pearson after joining in with anti-gun protesters in the chamber after the Nashville school shooting. The commission voted 7-0 to reappoint Pearson to his seat following Nashville metro council’s unanimous vote Monday to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones.

“We do not speak alone, we speak together, we fight together,” Pearson said at the commission’s meeting following his reinstatement vote. “You can’t expel hope, you can’t expel justice, you can’t expel our voice, and you sure can’t expel our fight.”

Pearson and Jones will serve as interim members ahead of the special elections – which they both intend to run in – to fill the newly vacant seats. Tennessee’s state Constitution grants the local authorities this power via article 2, section 15.

“The two governing bodies will make the decision as to who they want to appoint to these seats. Those two individuals will be seated as representatives as the constitution requires,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton previously said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Nashville Council Unanimously Votes To Reinstate Expelled State House Dem Member)

BREAKING: Justin Pearson has just been REAPPOINTED. Let this be a clear reminder to every Republican that if you mess with young people, you will always regret it & never win. This is what democracy looks like. Rep. Justin Pearson is back & stronger than ever. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 12, 2023

Pearson was one of three Democratic House members who protested for gun control and chanted from a bullhorn in the well of the chamber, “power to the people,” “no action, no peace,” and “gun control now.” The Republican-controlled Legislature proposed resolutions to expel the three members on the grounds that they disrupted the session and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor.”

Both the Memphis and Nashville members were booted, but Knoxville state Rep. Gloria Johnson was spared when the resolution failed to achieve a two-thirds vote. Jones claimed the House’s efforts were attempts to remove two young black members and one female from office, and Johnson said “it might have to do with the color of our skin” when reporters asked why the two men were expelled and she – a white woman – was not.

Protesters flooded the state Capitol on March 30 days after 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender and used “he/him” pronouns, shot and killed three students and three adults at a private Christian institution. Hale, a former student of The Covenant School, might have held some “resentment” and was reportedly undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed “emotional disorder.”

The legislators have garnered widespread media coverage and are being referred to as the “Tennessee Three” on social media. They’ve been invited to the White House, met with President Joe Biden via conference call and received a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following his expulsion, Pearson gave a sermon on Easter Sunday at the Church of the River in Memphis, Tennessee, preaching gun control and transgender rights for children. He opened with praying to the “Mother God” and noted that Jesus’ story gives hope to “persecuted people” who are anti-gun and trans health care advocates.

Jones, Pearson and Johnson did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

