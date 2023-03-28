Nashville Police Chief Says Trans Shooter Was Under Doctor’s Care For ‘Emotional Disorder’

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday that the transgender shooter involved in the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting was undergoing medical care for an “emotional disorder.”

Audrey Hale killed six people—three children and three adults—at Covenant School on Monday. The Nashville Police Department, who encountered and killed Hale at the scene, said the 28-year-old was under the care of a doctor for an “emotional disorder.”

Hale bought seven firearms legally despite medical professionals’ concerns about her mental health. Drake told the press Tuesday that if law enforcement had been made aware of suicidal or homicidal concerns, they would have attempted to confiscate the weapons.

“If it had been reported, there’s not a law for that, but had it been reported that she was suicidal or that she was gonna kill someone and it had been made known to us, then we would have tried to get those weapons. But as it stands, we had absolutely no idea of actually who this person was, if she even existed,” Drake said. (RELATED: ‘This Is Horrible’: Classmate Says Nashville Shooter Seemed ‘Normal,’ ‘Talented’)

Hale revealed she had planned to die in a direct Instagram message to a former middle school basketball teammate.

“I’m planning to die today,” the message read. “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die. This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.”

Surveillance footage showed Hale shot through the side door of the building and roamed through the first and second floors, where she eventually killed the six victims. Body camera footage showed five law enforcement officers encountering the shooter and fatally shooting her near a window on the second floor.

Before the shooting, Hale allegedly drew a map detailing the entry points of the building.