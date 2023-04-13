Officials Suspend Service After Man Pushes Person Onto Train Tracks, Electrocuting Him To Death

Officials with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) were forced to suspend train service Wednesday evening after a man was reportedly pushed onto the tracks in Baltimore and electrocuted.

While waiting for a train on the platform of the Shot Tower metro stop, an unidentified 28-year-old man was allegedly pushed onto the tracks from behind by another unidentified male, authorities stated, according to CBS News. The 28-year-old man was electrocuted when he made contact with the train tracks as the suspect fled the scene.

I’m reporting live this morning on @wbalradio from the @MDOTNews MTA #ShotTowerSubwayStation where @BaltimorePolice say a 28 yr old man was pushed to his death from the platform here, electrocuted by the third rail on the tracks below. And they say the man who pushed him got away pic.twitter.com/fPRJdEJZ7p — Scott Wykoff (@ScottWykoffWBAL) April 13, 2023



Police responded to the station minutes after the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., FOX 45 News reported. Upon arriving at the scene, medics attempted to aid the unresponsive victim, who was later pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

In the aftermath, MTA officials shut down service near the station, asking commuters to switch to shuttle bus service until further notice.

The Shot Tower station is located near many of Baltimore’s famous destinations, including Port Discovery, the National Aquarium, Power Plant Live! and the Shot Tower, for which the stop is named.

In 1997, an award-winning episode of crime drama “Homicide: Life on the Streets” was filmed at the same location and depicted a case in which a man was pushed onto the subway tracks and later died from the injuries he sustained, Scott Wykoff, a reporter with WBAL News, related in his broadcast from the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact detectives.