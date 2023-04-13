Fox News Host Spars With Liberal Activist Over Biden’s New Electric Vehicle Rules

Fox News host Harris Faulkner sparred with talk show host Richard Fowler over new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that targeted motor vehicles.

“Let’s be very clear about what the EPA is actually doing in this moment,” Fowler told Faulkner after columnist Charlie Hurt expressed concerns that the push for electric vehicles through regulation was totalitarian. “What they’re doing is they’re encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles. Already, we’re seeing an uptick in purchases to electric vehicles as it is.” (RELATED: Biden’s EPA Chief Claims New Emissions Crackdown Gives Consumers ‘Options’ To ‘Protect’ The Planet)

The new EPA standards seek to reduce emissions of so-called greenhouse gases and other pollutants that cause smog and soot, while also seeking to promote more sales of electric vehicles, according to a White House fact sheet released Wednesday.

WATCH:

“Let me hit you there. Six percent of Americans right now own EVs. They’re thinking maybe 11, 12 percent over the next few years would be interested in buying a new one,” Faulkner countered. “Average cost over $64,000. So if that is your idea of a gripping spike in people who are interested in them, the evidence isn’t there for you. And the science isn’t there about how we’re going to put enough electricity out via our grids.”

President Joe Biden set a goal to have half of all light trucks and passenger vehicles be electrically powered by 2030, while also calling for all heavy and medium trucks to be “zero-emission” by 2040, according to the White House fact sheet. The Biden administration also set a goal for all government-purchased vehicles to be electric by 2035.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August, which included a tax credit for electric battery production. Despite Biden’s push for more electric vehicles, the EPA made a determination Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium, some of which are important for electric vehicle production, in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

