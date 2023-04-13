Authorities Arrest Police Chief For Allegedly Groping Women In Office, Exposing Himself

Authorities arrested a police chief in New Jersey on Wednesday for allegedly groping women in his office and exposing himself.

Thomas Herbst, who was the head of the Manville Police Department, is accused of using his position to coerce coworkers into having sex with him, according to a news release by the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General. Officials allege Herbst groped and sexually harassed a police department employee between 2008 and 2021 while the two were on duty and often at the department’s headquarters.

Herbst worked at the department since 1991. He is also accused of asking the wife of a police officer for sexual favors so that officer could have more opportunities in the department, the news release said.

Officials accused Herbst of “sexually inappropriate behavior” with at least three women, the news release said.

“The defendant in this case is accused of using his position of power, authority, and leadership, to force subordinates to engage in sexual acts against their will – I can think of no greater betrayal to the badge than to use one’s power to harm those you are supposed to protect,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in the news release.

Police charged Herbst with one count of criminal sexual contact, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct and one count of a pattern of official misconduct, according to the news release (RELATED: ‘Appalled and Disgusted’: Former Cop Arrested For Alleged Sex Crimes During His Career)

“The alleged conduct of this defendant hurt his victims in unimaginable ways,” Platkin added in the news release. “We intend to hold the defendant accountable for the harm he did to the victims in this case.”

The Manville Police Department referred the Daily Caller to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for comment.