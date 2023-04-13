REPORT: Music Rep David Bolno Entangled In Murder Investigation Of An Artist’s Death

Popular music representative David Bolno got entangled in a murder investigation after spending time in a hotel room with an aspiring artist who was later found dead, Daily Mail reports.

Hotel security found 34-year-old Laura Lozano lying face-up in the bathtub of a hotel room at The Setai in Miami Beach, nine hours after Bolno exited the room at 4:30 a.m., Daily Mail reported Thursday. Bolno had allegedly been aiding the artist with her career. Security also discovered an unknown substance in the room, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

Bolno, who has represented huge stars including Justin Bieber and Drake, was officially cleared as a person of interest in the investigation, Miami police told the New York Post.

Lozano’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, according to the outlet.

Bolno is married with children and has spoken out about the case, calling it a “terrible tragedy” and saying he was not present at the time of Lozano’s death, Daily Mail reported.

“I really liked her. I was helping her make music… it was a terrible tragedy. I had vacated the room in the earlier part of the morning so I wasn’t there when they found her,” Bolno told the outlet. “It was really sad, she was someone I really liked, and she was a good person.”

“She’d been there because she was recording music the night before,” he continued, according to Daily Mail. “She’s a client and she was going to sign a record deal with me I helped her make music. I really don’t want to go too deeply into it honestly it was a terrible tragedy.”

Security was alerted to Lozano’s suite after hotel staff failed several times to contact her and notify her to vacate the room at about 1 p.m., according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Aspiring Rapper Allegedly Murders Grandparents, Walks Into Psych Ward Covered In Blood)

The hotel reportedly contacted Bolno, but he said he had already left the building, according to the outlet. Fire and EMS services were called at 1:22 p.m.