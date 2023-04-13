REPORT: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Punches His Teammate Leroy Sane After Champions League Loss

Woah!

After suffering a Champions League loss to Manchester City, Bayern Munich soccer stars Sadio Mane and Leroy Mane got into a physical altercation in the dressing room that saw the two players needing to be separated, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

After the 3-0 defeat, the Bundesliga champions now find themselves in a situation where they have to reverse a three-goal deficit in order to advance to the semi-final of the Champions League — a nearly impossible task in the beautiful game.

After Bayern Munich exited the pitch and went into the tunnel of Etihad Stadium, Sane and Mane were reportedly seen confronting each other, and eventually they came to blows.

The Daily Mail reports that Mane was irritated with Sane because of the way that he spoke to him during a back-and-forth between the two, with the former responding with a punch to the face. Sane reportedly suffered a bloodied lip from the fight before the two were broken up.

To keep the two separated after the fact, Mane was picked up by a private vehicle at the Munich Airport, where Bayern Munich returned Wednesday, while Sane traveled with the team, according to the Daily Mail.

Man… Getting into a fight with the opposing team is one thing, but your own teammate?

I would be absolutely embarrassed if I was a Bayern Munich fan, but at the same time… This is European soccer, and we all know how crazy things can get in that realm.