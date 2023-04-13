‘Someone Has To Lose Their Job’: Former GOP Rep Says Biden Admin Should Be Held Accountable For Pentagon Doc Leak

Former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin said Thursday that the Biden administration needed to be held “accountable” for the leak of classified Pentagon documents.

The FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, in Massachusetts, on charges relating to the posting of classified documents on various social media sites, Thursday. The documents covered various topics, including perceived weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses and plans to rebuild that country’s military.

“I think the American people are shocked that a 21-year-old guardsman can get access to this information. If a guardsman can get access, can’t the Russians and the Chinese? Who else can get access?” Duffy said. “I think we hold the guardsman accountable. I don’t think it was for ideological reasons. However, it has the same impact in undermining our credibility with our allies. What general is going to lose their job? Which general will make sure you can’t breach into the Pentagon and get this highly classified information?” (RELATED: Secretary Austin Says Pentagon Does ‘Not Know’ Who Saw Classified Docs Leaked Online)

WATCH:

“The problem is the administration,” Duffy said. “Nobody is held accountable. Someone has to lose their job. This guy should go to prison. We have real problems in the Pentagon.”

One of the documents reported that NATO countries had a few dozen special operations troops in Ukraine, despite past denials that members of NATO put boots on the ground.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

Duffy urged President Joe Biden to take responsibility for the leak happening on his watch.

“Every American recognizes that mistakes happen. No one is perfect, I mean, there’s thousands of people who work for Joe Biden. There will be mistakes,” Duffy said. “They can accept there was a mistake here. I take full responsibility. We’ll fix it. They’ll forgive. The American people are very forgiving.”

