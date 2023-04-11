Secretary Austin Says Pentagon Does ‘Not Know’ Who Saw Classified Docs Leaked Online

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin admitted Tuesday that officials had no idea who had access to documents that leaked on the internet in February and March.

Dozens of classified documents relating to the war in Ukraine appeared on Discord and Telegram over the past few months, discussing various topics, including perceived weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses and plans to rebuild that country’s military. One of the documents reported that NATO countries had a few dozen special operations troops in Ukraine, despite past denials that members of NATO had personnel on the ground in the conflict zone.

“The documents that we are aware of are dated February 28, March 1. I don’t know if there are other documents that have been online before,” Austin said during a press briefing. “These are things that we will find, find out as we continue to investigate. But the documents that we are focused on thus far, February 28 and March 1. Again, we will continue to investigate and try to determine the full scope of the activity.” (RELATED: ‘All Shooting Must Stop’: Trump Calls For Peace In Ukraine Conflict, Says Pentagon Needs To Be Overhauled)

WATCH:

“There were some that were on the web,” Austin said. “Where exactly and who had access at that point, we don’t know. We simply don’t know at this point.”

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

