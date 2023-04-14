911 Audio Suggests Drake Bell May Have Been Suicidal

A newly surfaced 911 audio recording that appears to be related to Drake Bell’s disappearance revealed a caller stated the actor was suicidal, TMZ reported.

A man identified himself as a police officer on the call, and requested information from the dispatcher.

“I have a possible attempted suicide to give you guys but can you confirm some longitude and latitude of your jurisdiction?” he asked in the recording obtained by TMZ. The caller then said, “basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife,” and went on to say the celebrity said he “was going to get drunk and hang himself and he’s in a hotel somewhere in Orlando,” according to the recording.

The caller continued to provide more details surrounding the situation.

“So yeah, um, and then we finally got permission to pin the phone, and that’s where the pin came back to,” they said, making reference to the location information that the officer had previously requested.

Bell was reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police on Thursday and a missing persons report was issued stating he was “considered missing and endangered,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Drake Bell Speaks Out About Concern Over His Disappearance)

The famous actor was located by police. He later surfaced on social media to reveal he had simply left his phone in his car, and seemed to be surprised by the outpouring of concern for his well-being.