‘There’s Maggots’: Ben Affleck Slams Matt Damon For Being A Terrible Roommate

Ben Affleck said his good pal Matt Damon is a terrible roommate, during his appearance on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Affleck was discussing his new movie “Air,” which also stars Damon, and the topic of their friendship took the spotlight.

“Matt’s a beautiful guy, I love him. He’s my best friend,” Affleck said. “I would not suggest living with him because he has an ability — have you ever known people that block things out? I think that’s why he’s such a great actor. He can just focus,” he said on the show. “One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something that it has to be washed or thrown away,” he said.

Affleck explained that when he and his brother Casey lived with Damon, they decided to try teaching him a lesson, but it didn’t work out quite the way he expected it to.

“After cleaning up after the guy for years, we were like ‘you know what? We’re gonna go on a sit-down strike,'” Affleck said.

“Two weeks without touching the apartment. Came home one day. Matt’s there in his shorts,” he told Corden.

He recalled the day he came home and Damon was playing a 1992 Sega hockey game “in the middle of what was the living room just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage.” (RELATED: Young Actors Don’t Have The ‘Mental Capacity’ To Play James Bond, Longtime Casting Director Says)

“I looked down at this sushi thing that is like a week and half old and there’s maggots,” Affleck said.

“We were like ‘we submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you,'” he said.

Affleck added, “God bless his wife Lucy, there’s a place for you in heaven.”