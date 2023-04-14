Connor McDavid’s Unreal Season Leads To Feat Only Five Players Have Achieved In Entire NHL History

I think we can all agree that Connor McDavid is incredible, right?

It doesn’t matter if you talk about his elite shooting, the nifty stick-handling or the Flash-like speed, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid is amazing in every category.

After all, there’s a reason why he’s made five All-Star teams, won four Art Ross Trophies, as well as two Hart Trophies. And after leading the league in goals in the 2022-23 campaign, he’ll pretty soon be able to add the Rocket Richard award to his resume.

With the Oilers‘ season now over, McDavid has officially locked up the No. 1 rankings for each goals (64), assists (89), and overall points (153) in the entire NHL — the first guy to do so since Wayne Gretzky did it back in 1986-87. Gretzky also did it with Edmonton in his second-to-last season with the franchise.

On top of that, McDavid is also just the fifth player ever in NHL history to pull off this feat.

#Oilers Connor McDavid becomes only the fifth player in NHL history to outright lead the league in goals, assists and points in a single season and the first since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/2KDnlWU4Jj — Eric Friesen 🏒 (@EricJFriesen) April 14, 2023

What an incredible season for McDavid, and that’s an understatement.

I pay attention to a lot of sports news being a blogger at the Daily Caller, and I go to a solid number of websites for content, and everywhere all season long I’ve been seeing news about McDavid. It just shows you how much of a superstar he’s become. (RELATED: Minnesota Twins SS Kyle Farmer Forced To Get Teeth Realigned After Pitch Slams Him In The Jaw)

And now he’s accomplishing history like this?

Impressive, just absolutely impressive.