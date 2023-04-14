Editorial

Connor McDavid’s Unreal Season Leads To Feat Only Five Players Have Achieved In Entire NHL History

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers sklates in the overtime period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on April 11, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
I think we can all agree that Connor McDavid is incredible, right?

It doesn’t matter if you talk about his elite shooting, the nifty stick-handling or the Flash-like speed, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid is amazing in every category.

After all, there’s a reason why he’s made five All-Star teams, won four Art Ross Trophies, as well as two Hart Trophies. And after leading the league in goals in the 2022-23 campaign, he’ll pretty soon be able to add the Rocket Richard award to his resume.

With the Oilers‘ season now over, McDavid has officially locked up the No. 1 rankings for each goals (64), assists (89), and overall points (153) in the entire NHL — the first guy to do so since Wayne Gretzky did it back in 1986-87. Gretzky also did it with Edmonton in his second-to-last season with the franchise.

On top of that, McDavid is also just the fifth player ever in NHL history to pull off this feat.

What an incredible season for McDavid, and that’s an understatement.

I pay attention to a lot of sports news being a blogger at the Daily Caller, and I go to a solid number of websites for content, and everywhere all season long I’ve been seeing news about McDavid. It just shows you how much of a superstar he’s become. (RELATED: Minnesota Twins SS Kyle Farmer Forced To Get Teeth Realigned After Pitch Slams Him In The Jaw)

And now he’s accomplishing history like this?

Impressive, just absolutely impressive.