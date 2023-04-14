Kamala Harris Heaps Praise On Al Sharpton: ‘Conscience Of Our Country’

Vice President Kamala Harris praised Al Sharpton, who has been criticized for alleged antisemitism for decades, as “part of the conscience” of the United States during a speech Friday.

“I thank you on behalf of all of us, everyone, for all that you do, and all that you are,” Harris said during remarks at the National Action Network convention. “And as I have said in public and in private many times, Rev, no matter where you are, you are always a voice of truth, speaking about the importance of justice for all people, you are part of the conscience of our country, and I thank you for all that you do.” (RELATED: Al Sharpton Claims DeSantis Is Using ‘Jim Crow-Type Tactics’ In Florida)

WATCH:

Harris was among several Biden administration officials who appeared at the convention in New York City, including Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to the National Action Network website.

Sharpton rose to prominence in 1987 when he supported Tawana Brawley’s claims that she had been raped by a group of white men. The accusations later turned out to be false.

Sharpton, who hosts a weekend show on MSNBC, was also accused of inciting violence during the 1991 Crown Heights riots, leading to the death of Yankel Rosenbaum, a Talmudic student. A 1992 video shows him calling for “offing the pigs.”

The MSNBC host also led protests outside Freddie’s Fashion Mart in 1995, labeling the owner of the establishment a “white interloper.” In December 1995, a reported participant in the protests entered the store, allegedly killed seven people and set it on fire, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

