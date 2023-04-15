Boston Marathon Marks Ten-Year Anniversary Of Darkest Memory

Saturday marked the ten-year anniversary of the tragic events of the 2013 Boston Marathon when bombs exploded on Commonwealth Avenue and interrupted the annual historic event.

Bostonians gathered at the finish line to lay wreaths at the site of the bombings and to remember and pray for the three spectators who lost their lives that day in addition to the more than 260 injured and maimed. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined the families who had lost loved ones to lay a wreath at the memorial site. A solo bagpiper played “The Bells of Dunblane” as Governor Maura Healy joined Wu in commemorating the anniversary of the attack, as reported by UpNorthLive ABC. (RELATED: Boston Marathon Bomber Death Sentence Reinstated By Supreme Court)

“The whole world saw Boston pull together in that moment and, to this day, we still carry that moniker of resilience and strength,” Wu said, according to the New York Post.

The bombing was a domestic terrorist attack perpetrated against the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, two brothers of Chechen descent, planted two homemade pressure cooker bombs in the crowd near the finish line of the race which detonated 14 seconds and 210 yards apart at 2:49 p.m. Tamerlan died after being shot multiple times by police and run over by his brother, who had hijacked a vehicle. Dzhokhar was apprehended after a multi-city search and he subsequently faced trial. He was convicted April 8, 2015 on 30 charges, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction and malicious destruction of property resulting in death. He is incarcerated in Massachusetts and is facing the death penalty, though the legal process related to his sentence continues.