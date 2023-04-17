King Charles’ Net Worth Revealed Before Coronation: Report

King Charles III has accrued a net worth of about £600 million, approximately 745 million U.S. dollars, making him richer than the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to a new analysis.

After his £17 million divorce settlement from Diana, Princess of Wales, in the mid-1990s, Charles saved some of the profits he received from the Duchy of Cornwall, an advisor told The Sunday Times Rich List. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry Decides To Attend The King’s Coronation Without Meghan Markle)

“He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital],” the advisor told The Sunday Times Rich List. “We’re not talking vast sums here—several tens of millions, no more. There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship—but that’s really not correct.”

Because of his commitment to environmentalism, Charles often wears suits and shoes he bought a long time ago over his commitment to environmentalism. “I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away,” he once told Vogue magazine.

Many other factors go into Charles’ wealth, including two private royal estates called the duchies, and the Sandringham Estate and Balmoral Castle.

Charles will officially be crowned in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.