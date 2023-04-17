Netflix Apologizes For Delay In Releasing ‘Love Is Blind’ Episode

Netflix issued a public apology after a 75-minute delay in airing the “Love Is Blind” Season 4 live reunion episode.

The highly anticipated show was scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. but didn’t being streaming until well after 9:00 p.m. Social media quickly erupted with comments and updates as the streaming giant struggled to get the program up and running, and Netflix eventually took to Twitter to apologies to all the fans that experienced the long disruption

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the tweet read. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

The apology came after Netflix posted shorter tweets and updates suggesting they would have the problem resolved quickly. (RELATED: Netflix Rescues Chris Rock’s On-Stage Fumble With A Quick Edit)

Eventually, the streamer gave up entirely on livestreaming the event, choosing instead to film the episode and release it by 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Netflix promised on Twitter that “#LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait….”

The “Love Is Blind” reunion was Netflix’s second attempt at streaming content live. The first, Chris Rock’s March comedy special “Selective Outrage,” streamed without any technical difficulties, CNN noted.