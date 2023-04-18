Chris Evans Reveals Why It’s ‘Tough’ Being The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Chris Evans revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that being deemed the “sexiest man alive” has given him a “hard time.”

People magazine named the famous actor the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2022. Paul Rudd held the title in 2021, Michael B. Jordan in 2020, and John Legend in 2019. (RELATED: Paul Rudd Passes Down ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Advice To Chris Evans)

“It’s tough to follow him,” Evans said in response to receiving the title after Rudd.

Evans explained that he’s in a fantasy football league with Rudd and a few of his other actor buddies. “They haze you,” he told host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s almost like that’s all that title does is give you a hard time. Nobody on the street is like ‘Hey, you know what, you did it. Congratulations.’ No they’re just busting your balls.”

He said that while he didn’t win fantasy football this year, he has won a few times, so he has “bragging rights” about that.

After he won “Sexiest Man Alive,” Evans told People magazine how “happy” his mom will be. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

“This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at,” Evans said, referring to his time in middle school.