Wall Street’s Democratic Lawmaker Has Conducted Hundreds Of Stock Trades Since Entering Congress, Disclosures Show

Freshman Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman has conducted hundreds of stock trades worth millions of dollars since he entered Congress, disclosure forms show.

Goldman’s stock purchases and sales involve corporations in major sectors such as defense, pharmaceuticals, finance, energy, technology, real estate and tobacco, his disclosure forms reveal. He sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Invests In Big Tech Stocks Ahead Of New Congress)

Dan Goldman (D) has been a politician for just 103 days Total he filed another $8.3M worth of trades & now totals $20.8M since being sworn in 103 days ago This averages $201K of trades/day

His total salary is $174K/year Meaning he trades more in a day than he makes in a year — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) April 17, 2023

Goldman purchased up to $15,000 worth of stock in defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and L3 Harris Technologies on March 6, his most recent disclosure form shows. He purchased up to $50,000 in defense firm Northrop Grumman at the same time.

He sold up to $15,000 worth of stock in embattled Swiss banking titan Credit Suisse, which allegedly hid more than $700 million from U.S. tax authorities, a Senate committee found. He also sold up to $15,000 worth of First Republic Bank on March 15, as its stock collapsed during the banking crisis generated by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Goldman’s office says he has no involvement in the stock trades and he is in the process of creating a blind trust for his assets. It’s unclear who is currently making transactions on Goldman’s behalf.

“Congressman Goldman is not involved in trading stocks in his portfolio, which is managed entirely by an investment adviser. As he promised to do, immediately upon being sworn in, the congressman initiated the process of entering into a blind trust,” a spokesperson for Goldman told the Daily Caller. “This process is ongoing in coordination with the House Ethics Committee, and House Ethics has provided a timeline of up to one year for completion.”

Lawmakers are required to disclose their transactions by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012. Placing assets in a blind trust would give another party full control of Goldman’s assets, alleviating any potential conflicts of interest. (RELATED: Twitter Sleuth Launches Investments Funds To Mimic Congressional Stock Trades)

Goldman’s investments are listed in disclosures as sub holdings of his various trust funds, primarily the Daniel Goldman Grandchildren 1986 Trust. He is an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and worth between $64 and $253 million, Bloomberg reported, based on campaign disclosures. He rose to prominence by serving as counsel to House Democrats for both impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Goldman is one of the wealthiest members of Congress and spent millions on his 2022 Congressional campaign, narrowly winning the Democratic primary in New York’s 10th district, home to Wall Street and parts of Brooklyn.