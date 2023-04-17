‘Fully Aware Of What’s Going On’: Murder Victim’s Mother Rips Dem Rep Who Called Manhattan Crime Hearing A ‘Charade’

The mother of a man murdered in Manhattan excoriated Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman at the Monday House Judiciary Committee hearing there after he characterized it as a Republican “charade” designed to cover for defending former President Donald Trump.

Goldman told Victims Rights Reform Council Chairwoman Madeline Brame, whose 35-year-old son was killed in a gang assault, that her experiences are “devastating,” but claimed House Republicans held the hearing to “cover up” for their investigation of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after his recent indictment of Trump. After Goldman said he had 20 seconds left to speak and Brame could not respond to him at the moment, she loudly said, “Don’t insult my intelligence!”

“You’re trying to insult me like I’m not aware of what’s going on here. I’m fully aware of what’s going on here!” Brame declared. “That’s why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party.” (RELATED: Rep. Jerry Nadler Gets Interrupted Mid-Speech As Room Bursts Into Laughter)

Goldman subsequently said he looked forward to partnering with Brame and other crime victims in attendance, adding, “We do have a problem, not only in New York City, but around the country, so hopefully we can work together to reach real solutions, not charades like this.”

Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to say the violent crime hearing is a “charade” and witness Madeline Brame, whose Army vet son was killed in NYC, tells him “Don’t insult my intelligence… This is why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party.” pic.twitter.com/2OBrEmvYQY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2023

The congressman had argued House Republicans spent much more money on the hearing than Bragg allegedly spent in federal dollars to investigate Trump. Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, asking a federal court to invalidate any subpoenas he might send for Bragg or his current or former staff members after Trump’s indictment.

“Now I’ve asked the Chairman and other members of House leadership to tell the American public what kind of collusion they have been doing with Donald Trump to use the power of this committee and of this Congress to interfere in this prosecution,” Goldman said Monday. “They have thus far refused.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.