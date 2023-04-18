‘The View’ Guest Host Says She Has No Idea The Difference Between ‘The Christian Right’ And The Taliban

Actress and guest co-host on “The View,” Patti LuPone, said she cannot tell the difference between the Taliban and the Christian right.

LuPone was discussing her reaction to former President Donald Trump’s indictment, saying the 34 charges were “not enough” before saying Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan should get out of Manhattan. Co-host Ana Navarro then asked for Lupone’s reaction to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis “and the LGBTQ.”

“That’s extremely upsetting,” LuPone said. “These are human beings. I could cry. They’re not harming anybody.”

WATCH:

“I don’t know why he’s doing this. I don’t know – I mean, you know, I said this before. I’m going to get in trouble. I’ve said this before, it’s been in print: I don’t know the difference between our Christian right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is.”

“You’re not the only person who’s said that,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Says He Would Ban Trans Surgeries For Minors)

“I just don’t know what the difference is. What is happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous. It’s not this country. It’s not America as far as – you know, when I was growing up, I didn’t know America was an experiment. They never said America was an experiment when we were growing up. It was a democracy,” LuPone said. “And now it’s in such danger. It’s so upsetting.”

LuPone’s comment comes days after a Florida-based LGBT advocacy group warned visitors against visiting or moving to the state, alleging DeSantis’ Parents Rights in Education Act was an “extremist” policy. The legislation bans classroom discussions of gender and sexuality in grades K-3 and requires that discussions of those topics in later grades be age appropriate. The group also complained about measures banning DEI training in universities.