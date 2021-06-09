EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Says He Would Ban Trans Surgeries For Minors

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he would sign legislation banning transgender surgeries for minors “for sure” during a Monday interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Florida Republican made the comments during an interview with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan in Miami, Florida, where he discussed how he handled lockdowns in his state, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s leaked emails, transgender athletes in sports and more. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Reflects On Media’s Bias Against Conservative Women)

“I’m very much opposed to chemical castration of minors, I honestly didn’t know this existed until a few years ago,” DeSantis said.

“That would be something I would sign for sure,” he said.

Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers introduced legislation to ban transgender surgeries and procedures for children, titled the Youth Gender and Sexual Identity Act, but the bill died in a Professions & Public Health Subcommittee on April 30.

The governor signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act only last week, which banned biological males from women’s sports.

“It’s discrimination against our women athletes to force them to participate against male athletes,” DeSantis said of transgender students playing in girl’s sports. (RELATED: ‘Woke’ Pressure ‘Strengthened’ DeSantis Decision To Ban Biological Males From Women’s Sports, Spox Says)

“It needs to be a level playing field, and it needs to be fair, and it should all be based on biology, not based on ideology,” he added.

DeSantis re-iterated that pressure from “woke” corporations against the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act only encouraged him more to sign the bill and suggested that Republican governors who shy away from signing legislation like his do so out of fear of these corporations. But DeSantis said that caving to pressure from these woke corporations is turning “over the reigns of government to them” and letting them “set the policy.”

“That ain’t happening in Florida,” he said.

WATCH:

