Russell Wilson Flips Golf Cart In Terrifying Accident

You know what they say … when it rains, it pours.

While playing golf in the Denver area, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was involved in an absolutely terrifying accident.

The nine-time Pro Bowler was golfing Saturday, ironically, at a place named Arrowhead Golf Course, which is located in Littleton, Colorado. However, while driving in his golf cart, it appeared to flip over near a bunker. No cause has been determined on why exactly the golf cart flipped.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The Denver Broncos have yet to comment on the situation.

Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE. Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday. No one was hurt. All is well. The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023

I love Russell Wilson, I’ve always been a fan of him. But, holy cow, how much bad luck can one guy have?

Ever since he left Seattle, it’s been an outright disaster.

It started with horrific play on the field that eventually got him clowned by Patrick the Starfish — yes, from Spongebob:

And now we’re here; Russell Wilson is flipping his golf cart at a place named “Arrowhead,” and if you don’t know, I’m making a reference to the Broncos’ division rival Kansas City Chiefs, who play at Arrowhead Stadium. (RELATED: Brawl Breaks Out In California Toyota Dealership Between Managers)

We’re just not at a good point right now for Russell Wilson.