‘Lawyer Up’: Matt Walsh Breaks Silence On Phone Hack

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh broke his silence about a hacker that broke into his phone and stole information during a Wednesday night speech at the University of Iowa, according to video livestream of the event.

An unknown hacker gained access to Walsh’s phone, including his social media, texts and emails, on Tuesday with help from an inside source and made several tweets from the commentators account in order to “make funny tweets,” Wired, who spoke with the alleged hacker, reported. Walsh, who has since regained access to his accounts, spoke about the incident during his scheduled appearance at the University of Iowa hosted by Young America’s Foundation, the livestream showed. (RELATED: ‘Hateful, Violent’: Eventbrite Cancels Tickets For Matt Walsh Event At Stanford University)

“As expected, the left and many of the media were eagerly cheering on this series of felonies committed against me and my family. Reporters took to Twitter to openly solicit the hacker to send the reporters stolen information from my phone so they could use it to try and embarrass me. Prominent leftists and trans activists gloated declaring that a criminal infringement on privacy and safety is okay in this case because they don’t like me,” he told the crowd. “As we’ve learned, the severity of a crime is judged according to the victim’s social credit score and according to the left and how they tally it, my score is very, very low so there is basically nothing you can do to me that would not be justified as far as they’re concerned.”

Over the last year my family has been harassed, threatened, doxxed, and now we can add hacked to the list. Apparently the hacker had an “insider” who gave him access to my phone. A lot we still don’t know. But we’re finding out. And there will be consequences. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 19, 2023

The hacker used a “SIM swap,” which involves a cellular provider switching a person’s phone number to a SIM card, to gain access to Walsh’s phone, Wired reported. The hacker made a series of tweets from Walsh’s account that included “My Pronouns Are That/N***a,” “Joe Rogan Is A Pedophile” and “You Know What You Did, You Are A Closeted Homosexual And Hide Behind Being Jewish” in a shot at Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro.

“There is still a lot we don’t know about what happened. Who did it, and why. But I’ll tell you we’re going to get answers to all those questions right now, and there are going to be consequences,” Walsh said during the event. “That also includes the journalists who solicited stolen information from my phone. I hope you can afford more expensive lawyers than I can. Lawyer up.”

The hacker told Wired that he “wanted his Twitter account to make stupid tweets” and to cause arguments on the social media platform. He reportedly signed out of Walsh’s account and tried to return access.

Walsh has faced a series of threats since unveiling his documentary “What Is A Woman?” about the transgender movement, he said during the event. He recently postponed a speech at Washington & Lee University after his family was threatened in an unrelated incident.

YAF did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

