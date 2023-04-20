25-Year-Old Tua Tagovailoa Considered Retirement After 2022 Season

I can’t say I blame him.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says that he considered retiring from the NFL after suffering multiple concussions during the 2022 campaign, however he couldn’t bring himself to step away from the sport he loves.
Missing several games last season with head injuries, Tagovailoa said to reporters Wednesday the last concussion he suffered in December that put him out for the rest of the year had him considering calling it a career.
Tua Tagovailoa said he considered retirement after his second diagnosed concussion of 2022. Here’s his explanation of why he did not. pic.twitter.com/g01FmEkY9C
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 19, 2023
I don’t blame Tua for at least considering it. Head injuries are nothing to play around with.
However, as a Miami Dolphins fan, I’m grateful that he decided to come back. We’re an incredibly talented team, but we don’t operate correctly without Tua, so it’s nice to see him just stick to playing football. (RELATED: Jets’ Morgan Barron Forced To Get 75 Stitches After Being Sliced Open By Ice Skate, Returns To Game Like A Boss)
Now… The quest for a Super Bowl begins for Miami. Go Phins!