25-Year-Old Tua Tagovailoa Considered Retirement After 2022 Season

I can’t say I blame him.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says that he considered retiring from the NFL after suffering multiple concussions during the 2022 campaign, however he couldn’t bring himself to step away from the sport he loves.

Missing several games last season with head injuries, Tagovailoa said to reporters Wednesday the last concussion he suffered in December that put him out for the rest of the year had him considering calling it a career.

“I think I considered it for a time,” said Tagovailoa . “Having sat down with my family and having sat down with my wife and having those conversations. But it would be hard for me to walk away from this game, with how old am I, with my son.”I always dreamed of growing, playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. It’s my health. It’s my body. I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football.”

I don’t blame Tua for at least considering it. Head injuries are nothing to play around with.

However, as a Miami Dolphins fan, I'm grateful that he decided to come back. We're an incredibly talented team, but we don't operate correctly without Tua, so it's nice to see him just stick to playing football.

Now… The quest for a Super Bowl begins for Miami. Go Phins!