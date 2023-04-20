‘Beauty Is For Everyone’: Ulta Beauty Doubles Down On Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship After Backlash

Ulta Beauty doubled down on its partnership with transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney despite backlash on Twitter Wednesday.

Mulvaney created a video for Ulta Beauty with David Lopez, a stylist dedicated to “demystifying and degenderizing” beauty. The video, which discussed “the beauty of girlhood” with Mulvaney, a biological man, sparked major backlash from the beauty brand’s customers. (RELATED: Advocates Say WPATH Could ‘Come Crashing Down’ As Judge Demands Treasure Trove Of Internal Documents)

Co-founder of Women For Trump Amy Kremer posted about the partnership April 1, prompting a response from the brand 18 days later.

“This is offensive to women everywhere @ultabeauty,” Kremer wrote. “Are women not good enough to talk about the beauty of girlhood or womanhood? Shame on you. I will NEVER a shop at #ulta again.”

“At Ulta Beauty, we believe that beauty is for everyone—and we kindly request that everyone be treated with respect on our channels,” the brand responded April 19.

Mulvaney has accrued a wide array of sponsorships from high-profile brands. Nike partnered with the biological male to sell workout leggings and sports bras. Bud Light sent Mulvaney a can of beer commemorating his “365 days of womanhood.”

Mulvaney gained prominence by posting videos documenting his “days of girlhood” since beginning to identify as a female. One video shows Mulvaney tripping and falling as he attempts to hike in high heels. In his video documenting “Day 1 of being a girl,” Mulvaney says he “cried three times, wrote a scathing email that I did not send, I ordered dresses online that I couldn’t afford, and then when someone asked me how I was I said ‘I’m fine!'”