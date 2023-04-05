Nike Partners With Dylan Mulvaney To Promote Women’s Clothing

Nike appears to be partnering with prominent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to sell women’s leggings and sports bras, according to a partnership tag on Instagram.

Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as transgender, advertised Nike’s “Zenvy” leggings and “Alate” sports bras on Instagram to 1.8 million followers. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s In Favor Of Minors Getting Irreversible Sex-Change Treatment)

“Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner,” Mulvaney wrote in a caption. Beneath Mulvaney’s Instagram username, the “paid partnership” label was applied to specify that the post is an advertisement.

Mulvaney also promoted the Nike products in an Instagram story post and tagged the company’s account. “Alert the media – I’m entering my workout era,” Mulvaney captioned the story.

The Nike advertisement comes shortly after Mulvaney’s controversial brand partnership with Bud Light to celebrate “365 days of girlhood” that included customized beer cans with Mulvaney’s face. The brand stood by the partnership following backlash from conservatives on social media.

Mulvaney has similar corporate sponsorship deals with brands such as Ulta Beauty, Instacart, Kate Spade and Crest. The transgender influencer boasts 10.1 million followers on TikTok, where Mulvaney became famous for performing highly stereotypical feminine behavior after becoming transgender.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.