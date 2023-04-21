‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Star Joins Blake Lively In New Movie

Brandon Sklenar, who shot to fame in early 2023 for his role in hit “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” is joining superstar Blake Lively for an adaptation of “It Ends With Us.”

Sklenar will join Justin Baldoni and Lively in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The movie is currently in development by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, with Baldoni directing the much-anticipated film.

The “1923” star will portray the role of Atlas Corrigan, the high school love interest of Lively’s Lily Bloom, Deadline continued. The story follows Bloom as she navigates life in Boston, where she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, who she believes may be her soulmate. But this is all called into question when Corrigan arrives back on the scene.

The movie was first optioned in 2019, and the production team have been working closely with Hoover on developing her story for screen. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ And ‘Succession’ Stars Team Up For New Movie)

Sklenar clearly has a busy year ahead of him. Along with “It Ends With Us,” he’s set to return to his breakout role in “1923.” The last season of the hit Taylor Sheridan cowboy drama saw Sklenar flown all over the world to portray the role of Spencer Dutton.

Lively, on the other hand, just welcomed baby number four with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, according to Today. The couple are notorious for being funny, inspiring, and all-around wonderful people by all reports.