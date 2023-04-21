Morgan Wallen Tops Three Huge Charts At The Same Time

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen on Friday topped three huge charts, the fifth act to do so for three or more weeks.

Wallen is currently sitting in the top spot on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot 200 charts, according to Billboard. His incredible single “Last Night,” from his surprise 36-track album “One Thing At A Time,” helped skyrocket the singer to the top spots across the charts, becoming the fifth person in history to hold all three spots for more than three weeks in a row.

“One Thing At A Time” is experiencing its sixth week at #1 on the album chart, and “Last Night” is back at the number one single spot for the three week, Billboard noted. Wallen has 12 songs in the latest Hot 100 chart. He has also broken his most recent record, spending 12 weeks atop the Artist 100 chart, the most among country acts.

The Music Industry Will Hate How Much Sway Morgan Wallen Has Over Young Americans | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩

⁦@MorganWallen⁩ There is hope for the next generation after all. https://t.co/B6Fs0TGPw5 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 12, 2023

The feat comes just days after he commenced his 2023 U.S. tour. Wallen’s began the U.S. leg of his tour in Milwaukee, where a party bus carrying fans home from his concert was struck by gunfire. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Shares Devastating Injury That Changed His Life)

Wallen also announced his first major brand partnership since his almost-cancellation in 2021. The “Still Goin’ Down” singer partnered with Ryl Tea, an iced tea brand that Wallen claims tastes just like the stuff his mamaw used to make when he was growing up.