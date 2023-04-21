‘Nobody Trusts The FBI’: Fox Business Panel Rips FBI Over Hiding Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto

A panel on Fox Business Network ripped the FBI Friday over its refusal to release the manifesto of the alleged shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school.

“If this were a white national shooter, it would have been released, if it was a pro-life activist, it would have been released, if it was a Trump supporter, it would have been released immediately,” Pete Hegseth said. “People who’ve seen these documents, based on reporting say they are a dangerous and dark distillation of the motives of the shooter, which I’m sure the presumption that it would lead to a backlash of anti-trans hate which is what they said from the beginning. They somehow made the perpetrator in that group the victim from the beginning.” (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Need Lectures’: Pence Rips Demands For Gun Control After Louisville, Nashville Shootings)

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement March 27.

WATCH:

“Six innocent people were murdered in cold blood by a trans killer,” Clay Travis of Outkick.com added. “They turn the story into a couple of local members of the state house legislature who were not in that legislature for a day or two, and they made them the victims as opposed to the people here.”

Democratic State Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson of Tennessee faced expulsion after protesters stormed the Tennessee state capitol March 30, demanding passage of gun control laws. Jones and Pearson were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives, but later reinstated.

“Also don’t discount, a lot of those protesters were chanting seven victims. They were holding up seven fingers counting the person who had committed this murder and killed thankfully by the police response,” Travis continued. “This has to come out, nobody trusts the FBI.”

The perpetrator of the April 10 mass shooting in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank reportedly sought to show how easy it was to acquire firearms as part of his motive for the attack that killed five people, according to the New York Post.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.