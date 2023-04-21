Yet Another Florida Republican Endorses Donald Trump For President

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida announced Friday he was backing former President Donald Trump’s bid to regain the White House in 2024.

“I’ll be supporting president Donald Trump for president in 2024,” Gimenez told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “I think he gives us the best chance of winning. He had a solid track record as president and yesterday at the dinner, he laid out a solid plan for the future and where we need to go.” (RELATED: ‘Running Against … Mickey Mouse’: Fox Anchor Blasts DeSantis Over Delay In Campaign Announcement)

Prior to Gimenez’s endorsement, Trump had picked up the support of other prominent members of the Florida congressional delegation, including Republican Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Greg Steube, the Hill reported.

“Under Joe Biden, America is less safe, less prosperous and less free,” Gimenez said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I am proud to endorse President Donald J. Trump to serve as our next Commander-in-Chief to fight socialism at home and abroad, rebuild our economy and to secure and protect our nation so that America continues being the freest, most exceptional country in the world.”

The Gimenez endorsement comes after a political action committee supporting DeSantis announced plans to send mailers to voters in Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina touting the “DeSantis playbook.”

“I think the governor has done a great job in Florida. It’s not against Governor DeSantis. It’s for President Trump, so I’m supporting President Trump,” Gimenez said. “Not that I don’t like Governor DeSantis. Again, he’s doing a great job as the governor of the state of Florida. I think President Trump is better suited and better prepared to be president of the United States, better prepared to lead us in the direction that this country needs to go.”

